Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

NYSE ASAN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

