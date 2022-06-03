Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $7,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

