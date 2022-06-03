Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

ASAN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

