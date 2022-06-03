Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 315,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,540. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $8,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

