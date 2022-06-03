Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $20.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

GRPN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 531,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. Groupon has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,859,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

