ASGN (ASGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) in the last few weeks:
5/31/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.
5/27/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/27/2022 – ASGN had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $101.00.
- 5/26/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/25/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
5/23/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
5/20/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/12/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
4/29/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.
4/12/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
ASGN opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
