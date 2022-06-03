ASGN (ASGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

5/27/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

5/27/2022 – ASGN had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $101.00.

5/26/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/25/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

5/23/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

5/20/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

5/12/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/29/2022 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

4/12/2022 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

