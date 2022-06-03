Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ASPU opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Aspen Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

