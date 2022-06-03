Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
ASPU opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Aspen Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
