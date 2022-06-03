ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

