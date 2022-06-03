Associated British Foods plc Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.