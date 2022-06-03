Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,344 ($29.66).

ABF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.10) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,500 ($31.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,705 ($21.57) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,641.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,827.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,421.05).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

