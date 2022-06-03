ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report $170.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.40 million. ATI Physical Therapy reported sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $682.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.52 million to $684.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.23 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATIP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.