ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report $170.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.40 million. ATI Physical Therapy reported sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $682.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.52 million to $684.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.23 million, with estimates ranging from $753.60 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%.

ATIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATIP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

