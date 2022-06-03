Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,899 Shares

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATOM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

