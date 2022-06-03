AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

