AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.44.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.57 on Friday, reaching C$26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.97. The stock has a market cap of C$703.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$24.76 and a 12-month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.9852016 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

