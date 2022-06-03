Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Rebecca Pearce Sells 1,608 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $232.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

