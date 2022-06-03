Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Rebecca Pearce Sells 1,608 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Autodesk stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average is $232.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.