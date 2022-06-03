Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avangrid by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

