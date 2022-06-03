Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AVAH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

