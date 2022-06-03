Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,615. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

