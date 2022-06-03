B. Riley Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 156.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

