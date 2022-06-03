Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

4/13/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

4/11/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

4/8/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,521,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,194,000 after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

