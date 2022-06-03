Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$92.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$91.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/11/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/8/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$107.00 to C$106.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 50,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after buying an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

