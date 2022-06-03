Barclays Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

