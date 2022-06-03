Barclays Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.31.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

