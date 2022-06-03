Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

