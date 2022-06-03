Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).
