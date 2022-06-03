Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.43.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 227.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 76.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $253.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

