Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.68. The stock had a trading volume of 667,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

