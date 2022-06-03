Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 191,591 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Berry by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 163,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

