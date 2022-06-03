BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414.29 ($30.55).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.47) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,550 ($32.26) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,744.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,478.56. The company has a market capitalization of £129.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

