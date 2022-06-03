Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

