Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.