Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 802 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill.com stock traded up $11.49 on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,491. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,887.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bill.com by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

