Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biofrontera Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. Biofrontera Inc. is based in WOBURN, MA. “

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of BFRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.