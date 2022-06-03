BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,414. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.