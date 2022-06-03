Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 593,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,712. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

