BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter.

–

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.