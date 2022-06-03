BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

