BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.