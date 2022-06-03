BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

HYT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 280,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

