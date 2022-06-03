BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BTZ opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

