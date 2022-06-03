BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.57. 236,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

