BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

