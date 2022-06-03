BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.26.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
