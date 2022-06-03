BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
