BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NYSE:EGF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 2,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
