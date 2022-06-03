BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BGY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
