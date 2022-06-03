BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BGY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146,067 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

