BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FRA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,983. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.