BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BGT stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

