BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
BGT stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
