BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 17.08 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 17.83.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.