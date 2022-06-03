BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BME opened at $43.37 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
