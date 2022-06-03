BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME opened at $43.37 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.