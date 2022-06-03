BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 198,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

