BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BKT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 198,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

