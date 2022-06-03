Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BIGZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 819,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,794. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

